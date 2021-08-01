Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.
POWI stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
