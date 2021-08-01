Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.