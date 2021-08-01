CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $130.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock valued at $733,096 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

