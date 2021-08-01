Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,700 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

