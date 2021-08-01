Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

PNR opened at $73.67 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

