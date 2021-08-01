Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 51,337 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of CoreCivic worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

CXW stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

