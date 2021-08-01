Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $4.11 Million in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 135,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after buying an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,025,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after buying an additional 129,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 501,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $50,542.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469.

Several research firms recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

