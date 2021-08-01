Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 44,700 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 214.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

