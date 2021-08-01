CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,710 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CEVA worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 528.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in CEVA in the first quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 255.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

