Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 15th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SAH opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

