Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Announces GBX 34.20 Dividend

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,156 ($67.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £163.73. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 65.61 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,620 ($73.43).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

