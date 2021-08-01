Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE OPY opened at $44.95 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

