Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $9.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a $9.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $91,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.