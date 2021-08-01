Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. Jiya Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

