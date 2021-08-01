Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 33.8% in July

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 560,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

