Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,478,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

