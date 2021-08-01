Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.46.

NYSE:ROP opened at $491.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

