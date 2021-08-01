2,923 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Comerica by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Comerica by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

