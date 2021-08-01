Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $109.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

