WestRock (WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 24th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58. WestRock has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.