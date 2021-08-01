Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $559.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

