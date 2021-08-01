Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02), Zacks reports.
Shares of AAV stock opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a PE ratio of -49.37. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$5.17.
In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last ninety days.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
