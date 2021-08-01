Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Announces Earnings Results

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharvaris stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

