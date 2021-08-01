Alpha Coin (APC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $4,365.56 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $546.65 or 0.01315374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00344014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00109768 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

