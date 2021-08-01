SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

SAIL opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

