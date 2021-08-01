Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.