Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE FTCH opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

