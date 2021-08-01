Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,200,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 542,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.