CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

