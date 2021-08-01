Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

