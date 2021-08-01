-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Yext also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

