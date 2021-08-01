Mist (MIST) One Day Volume Hits $5.63 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Mist has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

