Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

