Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares in the company, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

