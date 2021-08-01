VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.36 million and approximately $26,376.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00031381 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023937 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,989,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

