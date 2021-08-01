BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $76.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.7573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.57%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

