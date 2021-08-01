THETA Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00014576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and $304.03 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00789607 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00084262 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THETAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.