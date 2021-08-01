Binance USD (BUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.88 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.28 billion and $3.88 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.00789607 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00084262 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,285,746,622 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.