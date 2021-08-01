Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. BTIG Research began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.