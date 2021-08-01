Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.86 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

