Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 21,885 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vistra by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after buying an additional 906,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 483,993 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 543,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

