Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $410.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.62. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $415.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

