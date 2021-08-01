Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,501 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.34 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

