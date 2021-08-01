Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAHU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,925,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,820,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,190,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000.

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

