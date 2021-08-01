Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $906.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.