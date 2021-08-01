Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEKK. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,056,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,718 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEKK stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

