Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYGG. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $20,240,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000. Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vy Global Growth by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,448 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 515,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Shares of VYGG opened at $9.77 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.