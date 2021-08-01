Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 5,458 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 81.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CDW by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,767,000 after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.57. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

