State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 4,700 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,906,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

