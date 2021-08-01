Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $55,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,148 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,047,000 after buying an additional 280,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after buying an additional 1,129,161 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

