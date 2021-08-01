Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $56,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

